'Miss you' - Kylian Mbappe sends heartfelt message to Sergio Ramos after Sevilla star scores on 38th birthday to down Mason Greenwood's Getafe
Kylian Mbappe sent a heartfelt "miss you" message to Sergio Ramos after the defender scored on his 38th birthday to defeat Mason Greenwood's Getafe.
- Ramos celebrated his birthday with a goal against Getafe
- Mbappe sent message to defender
- Ramos spent two seasons with Mbappe at PSG