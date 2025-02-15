Mikel Arteta explains how he knew super-sub Mikel Merino would fire Arsenal to win against Leicester and reveals when he decided to use Spanish midfielder as a striker
Mikel Arteta lavished praise on super-sub Mikel Merino after the Spaniard fired the Gunners to the three points against Leicester with two late goals.
- Game tied at 0-0 when Arteta brought on Merino
- Spaniard scored a brace to seal the victory
- Coach revealed why he decided to him as a striker