Arsenal player ratings vs Leicester City: Mikel Merino's a goalscoring machine! Gunners' makeshift No.9 gets it done as awesome Ethan Nwaneri helps mask Raheem Sterling disasterclass

The Gunners moved to within four points of Premier League leaders Liverpool thanks to two late second-half goals at the King Power Stadium

Mikel Merino was the Arsenal hero as he came off the bench to score twice in the final 20 minutes to earn Mikel Arteta's side a crucial 2-0 win at lowly Leicester to keep their Premier League title hopes alive.

Going into the game without a recognised striker following Kai Havertz's injury, the visitors started with a makeshift front three which included Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri and Raheem Sterling.

But aside from the exciting Nwaneri, they struggled to make anything happening, with Sterling in particular enduring a nightmare afternoon as he toiled over on the left-hand-side of the attack.

As the game wore on, it looked like Arsenal were going to drop two costly points until midfielder Merino replaced Sterling and was sent up front with 20 minutes remaining, turning the game on its head in spectacular fashion.

First, the Spain international headed home Nwaneri's cross to break the deadlock and then he arrived perfectly at the back post to turn in Trossard's ball in and move the Gunners to within four points of league leaders Liverpool.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the King Power Stadium...