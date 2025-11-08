'I'm upset and frustrated' - Mikel Arteta says he felt 'pain in my tummy' after seeing Arsenal lose clean sheet record in Sunderland draw

And after the stalemate at the Stadium of Light, Arteta admitted his is 'upset and frustrated' as Arsenal were unable to hold out for what would have been a huge win in the Premier League title race. When asked what his emotions were in that 94th minute, Arteta replied: "Again, unsatisfied because I want to win. And the game was almost there, but you know this is the Premier League and the manner that they play, they're going to hang in there when it's just one goal difference there.

"I'm upset and frustrated because it's an action that we can defend better, but as well you have to give credit to the opposition to do what they've done, to put the ball there, to head the ball the way they've done it, and then they strike it to do that action and to put the ball in the net and sometimes you have to do that and recognise that as well."

And on the clean sheet record ending, Arteta said: ""I felt a pain in my tummy. I don't want to concede any goals. It was a goal and put the game in a difficult position."

