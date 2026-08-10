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'I love this club' - Micky van de Ven commits future to Tottenham with new contract
Van de Ven commits to Spurs project
Tottenham have officially announced that Van de Ven has signed a new contract with the club, rewarding the defender for his meteoric rise since joining from VfL Wolfsburg in August 2023. The Dutchman, who is widely regarded as one of the best central defenders in Europe, has become a cornerstone of the team's defense and a symbol of the club's recent progression under the tactical guidance of Roberto De Zerbi.
Speaking to the club's official website after signing his new contract, Van de Ven highlighted his deep connection to Spurs and his optimism for the future. 'It's a special moment to sign a new deal and a proud moment for me and my family,' the defender said. 'I've always loved Spurs, from the first day I stepped in here. I love the Club, I love the fans and I've developed really well here. It's clear the direction the Club wants to go in and I want to be a part of it. I'm excited about what's to come.'
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De Zerbi hails world-class defender
De Zerbi has been vocal about the defender's importance to his system, even handing him the captain's armband during the final six crucial matches of last season as Tottenham fought off relegation until the final day. The Italian tactician believes that retaining players of Van de Ven's caliber is essential for Spurs to move past that struggle and rebuild toward competing for the highest honors in English and European football.
De Zerbi was full of praise for the defender, stating: 'Micky is one of the best centre-backs in Europe and an important player for us. He has the qualities, mentality and ambition that we want at Tottenham Hotspur, and I am very happy that he has decided to continue his journey with the Club. We are building something strong here, and players like Micky are an important part of that future. His decision to sign a new contract shows his belief in what we are creating together.'
Approaching a century of appearances
Since his arrival in North London, Van de Ven has proven to be remarkably consistent, quickly approaching the 100-appearance milestone for the club. Last season, he featured in 45 matches across all competitions, including 34 appearances in the Premier League, bringing his total tally to 96 games.
However, it is his defensive heroics that have truly endeared him to the Tottenham faithful. His acrobatic clearance to deny Rasmus Hojlund in the 2025 Europa League final in Bilbao helped preserve a 1-0 victory over Manchester United, remaining one of the most iconic images in the club's modern history.
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A rising star for club and country
Born in Wormer, Netherlands, Van de Ven's journey to the top of European football began at FC Volendam before he moved to Germany with Wolfsburg in 2021. His rapid development in the Bundesliga earned him a high-profile move to the Premier League, where he has since flourished into a world-class talent.
On the international stage, Van de Ven made his senior debut for the Netherlands against France in October 2023. He went on to represent his country at Euro 2024 and this summer's World Cup, taking his tally to 24 caps for Oranje.
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