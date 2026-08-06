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Huge boost for Spurs! Micky van de Ven set to sign new contract after U-turn on future
Van de Ven commits to long-term future
Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of securing one of their most important assets for the long term, with Van de Ven close to agreeing a new five-year deal, according to BBC Sport. The Netherlands international defender originally joined the club from Wolfsburg in 2023 on a six-year agreement that was scheduled to run until 2029.
The move represents a significant victory for the Spurs hierarchy, who have navigated a difficult period on and off the pitch. Van de Ven has been a standout performer since arriving in the Premier League - playing a pivotal role in Tottenham's UEFA Europa League triumph in the 2024–25 season - and securing his long-term loyalty is a clear signal of intent from the North London club.
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The De Zerbi factor and a change of heart
It was not always certain that the Dutchman would remain at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The central defender was reportedly considering his future in North London earlier this year, particularly during a turbulent campaign that saw the club fighting for its Premier League survival.
The arrival of Roberto de Zerbi, the former Brighton boss who replaced Igor Tudor on March 31 following a severe slump in results, has been cited as the crucial factor in Van de Ven's decision to commit his future to the club. After a turbulent period featuring three different managers in just nine months, the stability and style of play introduced by the Italian have convinced the defender that Spurs is the right place for his development.
New ambition at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Van de Ven has been vocal about the positive shifts occurring within the club’s infrastructure. Speaking earlier this summer, he highlighted the change in atmosphere following a stressful period that saw Spurs finish 17th in back-to-back Premier League seasons. 'It's really good that you can see the club has made some changes,' Van de Ven told BBC Sport in July. 'You can see the club has a new ambition.'
The defender did not hide his disappointment regarding the standards of the previous campaign, which saw Tottenham's battle against relegation last until the final day. 'Last season was a stressful season, unacceptable from our side, so to leave all of that behind and go into the new season fresh means a lot,' he added.
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A brighter tactical outlook for Spurs
The prospect of playing under De Zerbi has clearly energised the Dutch centre-back, who believes the team will be far more entertaining to watch in the coming months. As Spurs prepare to kick off their Premier League campaign away against Brentford on August 22, the defender is eager to move away from the defensive frustrations of the past and embrace a more proactive approach on the pitch.
The 25-year-old believes the change was necessary for the mental well-being of the squad after a demoralising run of results. 'It's also going to be more enjoyable for people to watch because we'll be playing offensive football,' he said. 'It is something we needed because everybody was a little bit down.'
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