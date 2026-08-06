Huge boost for Spurs! Micky van de Ven set to sign new contract after U-turn on future

Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of securing one of their most important assets for the long term, with Van de Ven close to agreeing a new five-year deal, according to BBC Sport. The Netherlands international defender originally joined the club from Wolfsburg in 2023 on a six-year agreement that was scheduled to run until 2029.

The move represents a significant victory for the Spurs hierarchy, who have navigated a difficult period on and off the pitch. Van de Ven has been a standout performer since arriving in the Premier League - playing a pivotal role in Tottenham's UEFA Europa League triumph in the 2024–25 season - and securing his long-term loyalty is a clear signal of intent from the North London club.