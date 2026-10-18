Getty Images Sport
Will Michael Carrick survive? Man Utd boss dismisses sack talk as 'not important' ahead of Leeds clash
Mounting pressure at Old Trafford
Manchester United have endured a torrid start to their Premier League campaign, leaving Carrick facing severe scrutiny. The Red Devils currently languish in 13th place, having amassed a mere six points from their opening six fixtures. A solitary victory against newly-promoted Ipswich Town and a recent 1-1 draw against a 10-man Tottenham Hotspur side have only intensified the spotlight on the 45-year-old.
United now head across the Pennines for a crucial Sunday showdown against bitter rivals Leeds United at Elland Road. Carrick is desperately searching for a victory to end a dismal five-match winless streak across all competitions. Another poor result against their historic adversaries would inevitably accelerate conversations regarding his suitability for the Old Trafford hot seat.
- Getty
Club comes before personal survival
Despite the growing noise surrounding his job security, Carrick maintains that his personal future remains irrelevant. Speaking to the media on Friday, the United boss stressed that reviving the team's fortunes is his sole priority.
"I really don't take it about me," Carrick explained during his pre-match press conference. "It's not that. I don't think about, 'How am I going to get through this? How am I going to survive this? What do I need to do to look after myself?' It's not important. It's about this football club and winning football matches."
Boardroom backing and dressing room drama
The turbulent atmosphere in Manchester extends well beyond the pitch. Carrick has been forced to navigate internal unrest, including explosive public criticism from defender Lisandro Martinez aimed at director of football Jason Wilcox. Furthermore, the head coach recently had to shut down claims from former United man Nicky Butt, who suggested Carrick had privately admitted management was "not for him" before accepting the job in January.
Dismissing those assertions, Carrick said: "I definitely wouldn't be here if that was the case, would I? It's the best role I could possibly have. I feel a real privilege of being in this position and a real responsibility, but equally a drive of wanting to make a difference and having success here. So, yeah, I'm loving it.
"If you're not ready for that and you can't do anything that's difficult, then you're never going to be great. So we've got to work our way through it and I'm enjoying it as we go."
Fortunately for Carrick, the Old Trafford hierarchy remains supportive. Reports indicate the board views the current situation as "under control", with the squad still firmly behind their manager. However, high-profile alternatives like Eddie Howe and Antonio Conte continue to be linked with the post should the club ultimately decide to make a change.
- Getty Images Sport
High stakes at Elland Road
The immediate focus shifts entirely to Sunday's fierce rivalry clash at Elland Road. Securing maximum points against Leeds is now paramount for Carrick to alleviate the suffocating pressure and regain momentum in the Premier League.
Failure to produce a convincing performance will only amplify the calls for change, testing the limits of the board's patience. A positive result, however, could serve as the vital catalyst United need to salvage their stuttering season.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting