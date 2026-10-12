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Ex-Premier League manager ‘interested’ in taking Man Utd job as pressure mounts on Michael Carrick at Old Trafford
Pressure mounts at Old Trafford
United are keeping their options open following a difficult start to the Premier League season. Howe is reportedly interested in taking over at Old Trafford if the club decides to dismiss Carrick.
According to Football Insider, the 48-year-old manager is open to speaking with United officials if the position becomes vacant. Howe is currently unattached after leaving Newcastle during the summer.
Carrick has overseen a frustrating campaign so far, leaving his side sitting 13th in the table. United have managed to collect just six points from their opening six league fixtures, concluding with a recent 1-1 draw against Tottenham.
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Howe views United as attractive prospect
Despite the growing scrutiny, United are not planning an immediate managerial change. The club hierarchy wants to give Carrick an opportunity to turn things around and avoid a reactionary dismissal so early in the season.
However, Howe is firmly positioned as a strong contingency option. The English coach is understood to view the Red Devils job as a highly attractive opportunity as he considers his next career move.
United officials reportedly rate Howe highly as a potential successor. They value his extensive Premier League background and the Champions League experience he gained during his time in the north east.
Proven track record in the Premier League
Howe boasts a formidable reputation following his transformative spell at St James' Park. He took charge in 2021 when the club faced a severe relegation threat and completely reversed their fortunes.
During his tenure, Howe guided his former team into the Champions League and delivered their first major domestic trophy in 70 years. He ultimately departed this summer, with Matthias Jaissle stepping in as his replacement.
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Carrick needs a rapid turnaround
For now, Carrick retains the backing of the boardroom. He earned the permanent managerial role after successfully guiding United back into the Champions League last season, buying himself crucial goodwill.
The hierarchy believes he deserves time to correct this current slump and rediscover last year's form. Sacking him after just six league matches is currently viewed as a premature step.
Nevertheless, if performances do not improve dramatically in the coming weeks, the INEOS leadership could face a very complicated decision with a proven manager like Howe waiting in the wings.
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