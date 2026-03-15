Michael Carrick sends Man Utd strong message on Bruno Fernandes's future ahead of summer transfer window

Addressing the media, Carrick said: "In terms of the club and moving forward, it's difficult for me to get involved in too much of that. Bruno's definitely not someone we'd want to lose, I can say that, but the summer and beyond that, it's difficult for me to kind of go too far with that, but certainly, he's important for us and he's definitely not one we would want to lose." The captain entered the clash needing one assist to equal David Beckham's long-standing record but provided two, taking his tally for the season to 16 assists in 27 Premier League appearances, a remarkable feat compared to the English legend's 31 games during the 1999-2000 season.