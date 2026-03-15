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Bruno Fernandes beats David Beckham assist record with latest heroics for Man Utd in crucial win over Aston Villa
Record-breaking win at Old Trafford
Fernandes entered the clash against Villa needing just one assist to equal Beckham, but he went a step further by providing two. This took his seasonal tally to 16 assists in 27 Premier League appearances, a remarkable feat compared to the English legend's 31 games in the 1999-00 season. The captain’s vision was the difference in a high-stakes match, as he consistently found gaps in the defense. His ability to produce high-value chances has now placed him at the top of the club’s all-time single-season assist charts.
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Influence against Aston Villa
During the 3-1 win, the captain delivered a complete midfield performance that underpinned United's dominance. Beyond his two assists, he registered six key passes and created two big chances, maintaining an impressive 87% passing accuracy. His involvement was not limited to the final third, as he recorded 71 touches and recovered the ball six times, showcasing his defensive commitment. Despite not scoring himself, his expected assists (xA) of 0.37 and his constant progressive carries kept the visitors under relentless pressure throughout the 90 minutes.
Statistical dominance this season
Looking at the broader context of the 2025-26 campaign, the midfielder has been the primary source of inspiration for the Red Devils. Before this game, he had already accumulated 14 assists and seven goals in the league. Adding his contributions from the Villa win, his total stands at 16 assists and seven goals in 27 matches. Even a hamstring injury in December, which sidelined him for three games, could not slow his momentum. His current form places him ahead of figures like Nani, who recorded 14 assists in 2010-11, and Antonio Valencia, who managed 13.
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Race for the Champions League
The victory strengthens United's grip on third place with 54 points, moving them three points clear of Villa. With eight games remaining, the battle for the top four is intensifying. United face a challenging run-in, including a trip to Chelsea and a massive home clash against Liverpool in early May. While Arsenal and Manchester City fight for the title, they must maintain consistency against teams like Bournemouth, Leeds, and Brentford. With their star creator in record-breaking form, the club looks well-positioned to return to Europe’s elite competition.
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