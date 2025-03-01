Mason Greenwood's 'very present' father praised for positive impact he's having on his Marseille career as Roberto De Zerbi challenges ex-Man Utd striker to 'reach another level'
Roberto De Zerbi has praised Mason Greenwood's father for his part in the ex-Manchester United forward's strong form at Marseille.
- Greenwood's father praised by De Zerbi
- Marseille forward performing for club this season
- Has been linked with move away