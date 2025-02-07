Mason Greenwood 'annoys me!' - Roberto De Zerbi explains frustration with Marseille star as coach explains area ex-Man Utd star is 'not a specialist'
Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi has claimed that Mason Greenwood frustrates him as the Italian explains which area the England star can improve in.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Greenwood annoys De Zerbi at Marseille
- England star struggles at the corner taking
- De Zerbi reveals issues with corner takers