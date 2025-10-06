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Marc Guehi is in demand! Bayern Munich hold talks with Crystal Palace star and aim to beat Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid in race to land defender on free transfer
'Concrete' interest from Bayern
According to Sky Sport Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Bayern are already "concretely" looking at a move for Guehi. Senior sporting executive Max Eberl is described as a "big admirer" and early stage talks with the player's representatives are said to have already taken place, establishing Bayern's serious interest in taking Guehi to the Bundesliga and gauging the response from the other side of the table.
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Guehi's contact situation unresolved
Although Guehi has been widely praised for how he has handled himself in recent months – as opposed to the transfer-forcing tactics employed by the likes of Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres and Yoane Wissa during the summer window – his days at Crystal Palace still appear numbered.
His contract is due to expire at the end of the current campaign and the Eagles have arguably lost their best chance to command anything close to a reasonable and fair transfer fee for him. Selling in January, due to his contract have just a few months left to run by that stage, is unlikely to bring big money because it makes more financial sense for suitors, unless desperate, to wait until July.
January also brings something else into play because, from New Year's Day, Guehi would be able to enter into a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club that locks in a free summer transfer. That is something that Liverpool will want to avoid, as it theoretically gives Bayern an advantage. Plettenberg also names Barcelona and Real Madrid, both in need of defensive reinforcement, as other rival suitors that stand to give Guehi a plethora of incredible options.
Familiar faces in Munich
Were Guehi to choose Bayern, it wouldn't be a complete jump into the unknown, despite leaving the home comforts of English football and the Premier League for Germany and Bundesliga.
Star winger Michael Olise was a teammate of Guehi's at Crystal Palace for three seasons, from when they both joined the Eagles in the summer of 2021, until Olise was sold to Bayern in 2024. Guehi also plays alongside chief Bayern goal-getter Harry Kane for England.
Then there is Bayern coach Vincent Kompany, a Manchester City player for the best part of a decade, before two years in charge at Burnley. Guehi will additionally have come up against both Luis Diaz, signed from Liverpool in July, and Nicolas Jackson, on loan from Chelsea. He may also have plenty of knowledge of Jamal Musiala due to shared time in Chelsea’s academy, albeit in different age groups.
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Huge clubs in need of a centre-back
Plettenberg further noted that Bayern's final decision to approach Guehi will depend on the respective futures of Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae. But the Bundesliga champions aren't the only top side in need of a defensive boost.
After running out of time to sign Guehi in September, Liverpool have been left horribly exposed by the long-term injury to summer signing Giovanni Leoni. Ibrahima Konate is also nursing a problem, potentially leaving Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez the only fit centre-backs in the squad.
At Real Madrid, Dean Huijsen was recruited in June, but Los Blancos could feasibly be short once more if David Alaba is to leave. Antonio Rudiger, 33 this season, isn't getting any younger. Barcelona similarly lack quality depth behind Pau Cubarsi, with Ronald Araujo's future uncertain.