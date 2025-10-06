In recent days it has been reported in Germany that interest in Olise is coming from Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea, as well as Paris Saint-Germain. All four clubs are supposedly willing to pay €100 million (£87m/$118m) when the summer transfer window opens.

Bayern's response to fend off interest in one of their most important players – Olise has racked up 54 goals and assists across all competitions since the start of last season, including 11 in 10 games in 2025/26 alone – is reportedly to propose a new contract. A current €12m (£10m/$14m) salary is comparatively low for a player of his standing at one of the biggest clubs in the world and would be a good place to start, especially where the riches of the Premier League and PSG are concerned.