Manuel Neuer and Serge Gnabry in doubt for Bayern Munich as Vincent Kompany reveals fitness issues ahead of Arsenal clash

Bayern’s stupendous league form faces its first real moment of strain as Kompany confirmed that both Neuer and Gnabry are doubts heading into the Freiburg match and, more critically, the Champions League showdown with Arsenal. Neuer has been struggling with a gastrointestinal infection and missed consecutive training sessions, leaving Bayern unsure whether their veteran captain will recover in time. But the uncertainty around his condition comes at the worst possible moment for a side preparing for one of their biggest European nights.

Gnabry’s status is even more worrying. After picking up a knock during Germany duty, he has not responded well to early treatment and has already been ruled unlikely for Freiburg, and possibly Arsenal as well. Kompany admitted the winger “isn’t looking so good” and stressed that the medical team would determine the next steps.

"We'll have to see about Manuel; he had a bit of a cold," Kompany told reporters. "Serge Gnabry's situation isn't looking so good. He's had some problems since returning from international duty. The medical department will have to provide details."