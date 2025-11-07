Getty Images Sport
Morocco hope 'irreplaceable' Achraf Hakimi makes freak recovery from injury but coach counting on 'same calibre' Noussair Mazraoui to replace PSG star at AFCON
Diaz's tackle dampens AFCON hopes for Morocco
When Hakimi collapsed in agony after Luis Diaz’s lunging tackle during PSG’s Champions League clash with Bayern, fans feared the worst. The moment silenced the Parc des Princes and sent shockwaves through Rabat and Casablanca. Hakimi, one of PSG’s most consistent performers this season with three goals and seven assists was visibly distraught as he was carried off.
Medical examinations revealed a severe sprain in his left ankle, involving partial damage to the femoral syndesmosis and deltoid ligaments. Though PSG confirmed that surgery wouldn’t be required, the estimated six-to-eight-week recovery window instantly cast doubt on his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations which is scheduled to begin December 21 this year in Morocco.
For a player who has started majority of PSG’s games this season, the timing couldn’t be worse. PSG’s full-back line, already weakened by injuries to Nuno Mendes and Ousmane Dembele, now faced another blow. But the bigger concern was for Morocco, their captain and leader was suddenly in doubt for the country’s most important tournament in nearly half a century.
Amid rising panic, Morocco coach Regragui moved quickly to calm the storm. Speaking at a press conference two days after the injury, he reassured fans: “Achraf Hakimi is the first player I select on the list every time. I firmly believe he's a player who can recover faster than others. Achraf will do everything he can to be at the AFCON. We will support him. We will implement the best medical protocol to ensure Achraf is back for the AFCON and at 100%.”
Regragui’s rallying cry and Hakimi's road to recovery
Morocco’s coaching staff have already begun working closely with PSG’s medical team to tailor a recovery plan focusing on accelerated healing, physiotherapy, and progressive load management. Sources in France suggest Hakimi’s rehabilitation will be split between Paris and Rabat, allowing him to remain under close supervision while staying connected with the national setup.
This faith in Hakimi’s physical and mental resilience isn’t misplaced. Over the past five seasons, the 26-year-old has been one of the most durable players in Europe, missing fewer than 10 games through injury since 2020.
Regragui’s confidence stems as much from data as from belief. According to Moroccan team analysts, Hakimi covers 11-12 km per game, contributes largely to Morocco’s offensive transitions, and maintains one of the best defensive recovery rates among African defenders. "Achraf Hakimi is an irreplaceable player. He was a contender for the Ballon d'Or. For us Moroccans, he is the best player in the world," said the Morocco coach.
Mazraoui can play Hakimi's role at AFCON
Since his senior debut in 2016, Hakimi has been at the centre of Morocco’s modern football rise. From Real Madrid’s academy to Borussia Dortmund, Inter and now PSG, he’s evolved into one of the world’s most feared full-backs because of his precision and positional intelligence.
At the 2022 World Cup, Hakimi played every minute of Morocco’s historic run to the semi-finals, contributing directly to wins over Spain and Portugal. His audacious Panenka penalty against Spain became a defining symbol of Morocco’s fearless identity. Since then, he’s captained the national team in 15 matches, leading them to a perfect start in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and earning a sixth-place finish in the 2025 Ballon d’Or, which is the highest ever by a Moroccan player.
For Regragui, Hakimi’s influence is irreplaceable having played 88 games across all competitions for Morocco while scoring 11 goals and registering 15 assists. “He drives the group emotionally and tactically,” the coach said. “He brings balance, ambition, and belief.”
But should he miss the opening games, Noussair Mazraoui, the Manchester United full-back, is ready to step up. Regragui’s faith in him is clear: “I have always considered Mazraoui to be of the same calibre as Hakimi. He is a very great player. It is up to him to help us now. I have no doubt about Noussair, he is a soldier."
Morocco’s AFCON dream pinned on Hakimi's return
For Morocco, the upcoming AFCON is more than just a tournament as the Atlas Lions will host the competition for the first time in 40 years, carrying the hopes of a football-loving nation that hasn’t lifted the trophy since 1976.
The build up has been promising. Under Regragui, Morocco have lost just two matches in their last 20, blending tactical discipline with attacking flair. Stars like Sofyan Amrabat, Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri have matured into seasoned leaders, while a new generation, including Bilal El Khannouss and Abde Ezzalzouli, has added creativity and hunger.
Their opening match on December 21 in Rabat against Comoros will set the tone for their campaign. Whether Hakimi starts that night or watches from the sidelines, his presence will loom large.
