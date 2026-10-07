Double trouble for Manchester City? UEFA monitoring Premier League case as Citizens face potential secondary sanctions

Manchester City were recently found guilty of 114 of the 115 financial charges levied against them by the Premier League. Among the most severe allegations is the claim that the club orchestrated artificial sponsorship agreements to boost their revenue by approximately £900 million between 2009 and 2018.

Following the guilty verdict, the Etihad giants launched an official appeal last week. The club continues to maintain their absolute innocence, insisting they possess 'irrefutable evidence' that will ultimately clear them of any wrongdoing.

A three-person independent panel will review the club's appeal. A definitive resolution is anticipated before the current season concludes.



