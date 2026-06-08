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Man Utd open formal talks for Mateus Fernandes but set strict conditions to avoid summer bidding war for West Ham player
A necessary midfield overhaul
United's recruitment department has prioritized the central midfield sector as their primary area of reconstruction this summer. The squad faces an immediate structural void following the departure of veteran Brazilian anchor Casemiro, who played his final match for the club against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.
With Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount deployed as a makeshift double pivot on the final day of the season against Brighton, and Manuel Ugarte widely expected to force an exit after falling down the pecking order, the club is under immense pressure to deliver elite reinforcements.
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Formal talks begin amid West Ham chaos
According to Roundtable, United have officially opened formal dialogue with the Hammers to explore the financial frameworks required to sign Mateus Fernandes. The highly rated midfielder remains exceptionally keen on securing a dream switch to Old Trafford, but the negotiation timeline faces significant external complications.
The London Stadium club are currently experiencing severe internal disruption following the high-profile departure of long-time co-owner David Sullivan, an administrative vacuum that threatens to delay routine transfer operations.
Red Devils aim to avoid long transfer saga
The pursuit of Fernandes is being heavily driven by Carrick, who is set to wield significant power over the club's transfer strategy this summer. Carrick "loves" the player and believes he fits the profile required to modernise a midfield that has relied on veteran figures for too long.
However, United's executive board has established non-negotiable boundaries regarding the financial scale of the operation. The Red Devils have zero intention of matching West Ham’s astronomical £80 million valuation, nor will they allow themselves to be drawn into an exhausting, public summer saga.
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United lead the race
United have moved to the front of the queue for Fernandes, with the 21-year-old making Old Trafford his "first pick" for a summer move, according to i Paper. The Portuguese talent has enjoyed a standout individual campaign despite West Ham's relegation from the Premier League, drawing admiring glances from across the continent. While Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid have all been credited with an interest, the lure of the Theatre of Dreams appears to have won out.
Fernandes made 39 appearances with the Hammers across all competitions last season, scoring five goals and providing four assists.