Man Utd emerge as 'first pick' destination for Mateus Fernandes in summer transfer window as West Ham plan relegation fire sale

United have moved to the front of the queue for Fernandes, with the 21-year-old making Old Trafford his "first pick" for a summer move, according to i Paper. The Portuguese talent has enjoyed a standout individual campaign despite his club's struggles, drawing admiring glances from across the continent. While Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, and Atletico Madrid have all been credited with an interest, the lure of the Theatre of Dreams appears to have won out.

United are eager to bolster their midfield options and view the former Southampton man as a vital addition to Michael Carrick's squad. The pursuit comes at a time when the club is looking to add youth and dynamism to their engine room, and Fernandes fits the profile as they look to build on their recent progress under the new management.



