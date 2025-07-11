Exclusive: Man Utd urged to replace Andre Onana to 'move forward' as ex-Red Devil believes No. 1 is 'an outfield player who has gone in goal'
Manchester United have been told by a former Red Devils defender that they must replace Andre Onana if they want to be a top team again.
- Goalkeeper heavily criticised last year
- Parker called Onana 'an outfield player in goal'
- He claims Cameroonian creates uncertainty for team-mates