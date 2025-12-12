Man Utd target Sunderland midfield star following sensational Premier League start with Chelsea also keen on £15m ace

United’s long-running pursuit of Baleba, a saga stretching back to the summer, remains unresolved. The club agreed personal terms with the Brighton midfielder, but had to withdraw their interest due to the Seagulls' steep asking price. United planned to revisit the deal in 2026, when Brighton expect to cash in, but the Seagulls’ valuation continues to be a major stumbling block. Moreover, his inconsistent form this season has added further hesitation, with senior figures reluctant to sanction what could become a record-breaking fee.

Casemiro, meanwhile, is entering the final months of his contract. United want the Brazil icon to remain, but only on reduced wages. There is no guarantee he will agree, and clubs in Saudi Arabia remain on standby. Ugarte has struggled for rhythm, and Mainoo, who was once the club’s crown jewel in midfield, is increasingly unsettled after a run of high-profile omissions from Amorim’s starting XI. United expect Napoli to table a formal enquiry for Mainoo as early as January, which will provide the midfielder an exit route from Amorim's exile. He is desperate for minutes to impress England manager Thomas Tuchel ahead of the March international break, which will be the final time The Three Lions will convene for an international break before the summer World Cup.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!