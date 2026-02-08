Getty/GOAL
Man Utd preparing summer transfer swoop for £100m Sandro Tonali as Newcastle star eyed to fill Casemiro's boots
Tonali expected to generate summer transfer saga
Tonali generated plenty of speculation at the end of the winter window, as his future at St James’ Park was called into question. Title-chasing Arsenal were credited with interest at that stage, as Mikel Arteta scoured the market after losing Mikel Merino to an untimely injury.
Reports of an approach being made from Emirates Stadium were quickly played down, but exit talk in the North East has refused to go away. Tonali is expected to form part of another transfer saga when the next recruitment market opens for business.
Man Utd considering several midfield targets
According to The Telegraph, Manchester United will be in that mix. Juventus are said to hold “concrete interest” in the former AC Milan star, as he is lined up for a return to his homeland, but the Red Devils are prepared to offer him an extended stay in English football.
Tonali is one of several options under consideration on the red half of Manchester. Nottingham Forest star Elliott Anderson is also being monitored, alongside fellow England international Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace.
It is claimed that Manchester City have also had Tonali watched, with the Blues forever in the market for proven Premier League performers. If Newcastle were to be tempted into a sale, then a huge profit would be made on a player that they acquired for £55m ($75m) in 2023.
The Magpies have Tonali tied to a contract through to 2029, so his valuation will remain high. They have seen the likes of Declan Rice, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo move for nine-figure sums, with the expectation being that a similar fee would be required in order to prise an all-action performer away from Tyneside.
Howe adamant that Tonali is happy at St James' Park
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has claimed that his No.8 appears happy enough in his current surroundings. He said in the wake of deadline day gossip: “There was no intention from our side to lose Sandro at all.
“He is very happy here, loves playing for Newcastle, and loves the city. Sandro is absolutely fine. I had discussions with him yesterday. His focus is on the here and now and with us. There is no issue with Sandro himself. He is happy and committed.”
Quizzed on whether there could be a repeat of the Alexander Isak saga, which saw the Swedish striker push for a big-money move to Liverpool in 2025, Howe added: “I don't think so, but lots of things happen without my knowledge.
“As far as I am aware, we have an outstanding footballer and outstanding person, and he has a great relationship with me and his teammates, seems really happy in himself, and that would be a surprise to me.
“Our best players will always be attracting glances from other clubs, that is just the reality of football. We want to keep the group together, keep being progressive, and, of course, Sandro plays a part in that. All encompassed, I don't see an issue, but I am not in control of everything.”
Will Newcastle have Champions League football next season?
Tonali’s agent has kept the transfer door ajar for the likes of United to step through, saying of future plans for his client: “Newcastle are having a hard time letting go of Sandro, and he wants to lead the club to the Champions League.
“We’ll evaluate and decide what to do in the summer. These transfer discussions will take place later. We’ll see how the season ends and then we’ll decide what to do. There’s no preference. It’s still early. What we’re saying today won’t apply tomorrow. Newcastle couldn’t let him go now, and there’s no point moving, especially since Sandro is very attached to the club.”
Tonali is said to want Champions League football in 2026-27, and Manchester United currently sit inside the Premier League’s top four. Newcastle - who are preparing to face Qarabag in the knockout phase play-offs of this season’s elite European competition - have slipped to 12th in the English top-flight table.
