Man Utd 'have to pursue another manager right now' as Gary Neville deems permanent Michael Carrick appointment too much of a 'risk'

Speaking on Sky Sports's Monday Night Football show, Neville laid out his concerns regarding the appointment process: "Manchester United have to pursue another manager right now around the fact that you don't know how the results are going to go. But little things like Thomas Tuchel re-signing with England does start to take away the options for Manchester United and they don't harm Michael's chances of getting the job."

The former Red Devils captain primary concern is that United have already tried the formula of hiring young or inexperienced managers, specifically referencing the tenure of another club icon, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"If he gets United into the Champions League there will be a lot of fever around that should be appointed," Neville added. "I'm not against him being appointed, I love him to bits. But I think United should go for the best class of manager available. They've had young and inexperienced managers in the last two picks. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come in before as an ex-player and that didn't work in the end. So I feel removing as much risk as possible is the right option."