Man Utd players in agreement over next permanent manager as Red Devils set for summer decision

New signing Matheus Cunha has also been vocal about the impact Carrick has made, particularly during high-pressure moments like the 3-2 victory away at Arsenal in his second game in charge. The Brazilian forward claimed he will never forget the comeback at the Emirates.

Reflecting on Carrick's influence, Cunha said to Globo Esporte: "He is someone who was a multiple champion with Manchester United as a player. He won the Premier League several times. He was coached by Alex Ferguson, who is a legend of the sport. He knows what it takes to win here. I believe that, more than tactical issues, Carrick adds a lot from the side of someone who knows the paths representing the club."

Cunha further highlighted the mental fortitude Carrick has instilled in the squad during the most difficult fixtures of the season, adding: "We played with a lot of courage at the Emirates. Even when we went behind, at no moment did we lower our heads or give up on our game plan. It is about winning mentality, about believing in what the coach prepared during the week. We need that, to believe we can face anyone. It was one of those games that mark a career. I will never forget it."