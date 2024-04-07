Man Utd player ratings vs Liverpool: Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes' masterful finishing not enough as rash Aaron Wan-Bissaka costs Red Devils epic victory

The two midfielders scored wonder-goals, but a careless foul from the defender gave their eternal rivals a route back

Manchester United never expected to beat Liverpool after their week of chaos and especially not after producing one of their worst first-half performances in recent memory, having no shots on goal while conceding 15.

And yet they will be kicking themselves that they did not hold on to the win after two sensational goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo put them in front, only for a reckless Aaron Wan-Bissaka tackle to gift Mohamed Salah an equaliser from the penalty spot.

It was a miracle that Liverpool were only 1-0 up at the break even if the goal came from dire marking by United, with no one picking up Darwin Nunez or Luis Diaz, who netted on the half-volley from the Uruguayan's flick-on.

Article continues below

But Jarell Quansah, perhaps feeling sorry for his opponents, offered Fernandes a beautifully wrapped present in the form of a back-pass to the feet of the Portuguese, who needed just one touch to chip Caoimhin Kelleher and equalise in the 50th minute.

Mainoo scored an even better goal to put United in front, but they could not hold their nerve, and Erik ten Hag taking off the effervescent Alejandro Garnacho for Sofyan Amrabat summed up their lack of belief. Still, all things considered, many fans would have accepted a point before kick-off, especially if it means ruining Liverpool's hopes of winning a record-equalling 20th title.

GOAL rates United's players from Old Trafford...