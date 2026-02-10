Bold Man Utd 'one or two years' Premier League title prediction made as Michael Owen draws up transfer plan

Ambitious plans to win another league title by 2028 have been drawn up, and Owen believes the Red Devils may be on track to hit that target. He admits that United look like title contenders at present, but are heading towards another big summer.

Former United striker Owen - speaking in association with casino.org, where he is now the UK ambassador for the online casino comparison site - told GOAL when asked what is needed in order to restore domestic dominance: “Even though they are doing really well, it’s not just what can you add to this team to make it have a chance of winning something. We all know Casemiro is leaving. We all think they need players still. There is also the question mark about Bruno Fernandes and whether he will stay. It could be that this team, this summer, still has a fair bit of surgery on it. It’s hard to say.

“In its current guise, the current team and the way they are playing at the moment, they could end up being second or third in the league at the end of the season. If the league started tomorrow, you couldn’t rule them out of having a real fighting chance of challenging for the league - the way they are playing, the way Liverpool are playing, the way City are playing. In general, their seasons have been pretty poor and it’s going to be a low points total winning the league this season. You couldn’t rule it out the way they are playing at the moment.”