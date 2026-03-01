Getty
Man Utd add Cristiano Ronaldo's coach to list of potential managerial targets ahead of summer decision
An FA Cup winner on United's radar
The Red Devils have already begun exploring the possibility of bringing the Spaniard back to club football once his international commitments conclude, according to reporter Ben Jacobs. The 52-year-old is a veteran of the English top flight, having enjoyed spells with Swansea City, Wigan Athletic, and Everton. His crowning achievement in the domestic game came in 2013 when he guided Wigan to a historic FA Cup triumph, defeating rivals Manchester City in the Wembley final. This deep understanding of the Premier League landscape is seen as a significant asset for United, who are desperate to find a leader capable of restoring the club to its former glory after years of inconsistency on the pitch.
Internal discussions at Old Trafford
Jacobs has shed light on the developing situation during a recent appearance on the United Stand podcast, confirming that Martinez’s name is being actively discussed within the club's inner circles. The reporter revealed the depth of the interest, stating: “Another name that I'm told Manchester United have at least discussed internally, we shouldn't get to excited about it, is Roberto Martinez. He is expected to leave Portugal and Jose Mourinho might get that job."
United are currently functioning under the guidance of Michael Carrick, who took over as interim manager following the sacking of Ruben Amorim. While Carrick has impressed the board with notable victories over heavyweights such as Arsenal and Manchester City, the club is still evaluating whether he is the right fit for the permanent role. Consequently, Manchester United have held talks regarding Martinez as they weigh up his experience against other high-profile names in the European market.
A stacked shortlist of candidates
Martinez is by no means the only man in the frame for the job. The Red Devils are keeping their options open as they prepare for a definitive summer decision regarding their next manager. Julian Nagelsmann, the current Germany boss, and Roberto De Zerbi, who has been without a club since his departure from Marseille, are also understood to be high on the shortlist. The club is seeking a manager who can implement a modern, attacking style of play while handling the immense pressure of the Old Trafford spotlight.
However, Jacobs hinted that the former Everton boss might not be the absolute frontrunner despite his inclusion in the talks. He noted: “However, I don’t think Martinez’s style puts him at the top for the job, but he is definitely on that list, just like Nagelsmann and De Zerbi.” This indicates that while the club appreciates Martinez's technical knowledge and international pedigree, they are still debating whether his specific tactical approach aligns with their long-term vision for the first-team squad.
Focus remains on World Cup glory
For Martinez, the immediate focus remains entirely on his current role with the Portuguese national team. His contract with the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) is set to run until July 31, 2026, just days after the conclusion of the World Cup in North America. Portugal, the reigning Nations League champions, are considered among the favorites to lift the trophy, and reports suggest that neither the manager nor the federation will discuss his future until the tournament has finished in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Martinez has spent recent months building a strong rapport with his squad, particularly with legendary captain Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking on the veteran striker’s impact, the coach previously said: “Roberto Martinez surrenders to Cristiano: He will be the best in history.” Whether Martinez decides to return to the day-to-day grind of the Premier League or continues in international management remains to be seen, but Manchester United are clearly keeping a very close watch on his situation as the summer approach draws nearer.
