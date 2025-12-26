Getty Images Sport
Man Utd consider shock James Garner reunion for January transfer window as manager Ruben Amorim plots midfield revamp
United considering cut-price move for in-form Everton man Garner
In a new report from the Daily Mail, United are deciding whether to launch a cut-price move for Garner, who emerged through the club’s youth system in 2019 before joining David Moyes’ Everton three years later.
Garner has been one of Everton’s standout performers this season, with the 24-year-old having played a key role in the Toffees’ 1-0 victory over United in the Premier League on 24 November.
And it is reportedly both Garner’s eye-catching displays - alongside the fact that his current Everton terms expire at the end of the season - which has led United to consider an attempt to lure him back to Old Trafford next month.
Discussing his brilliant run of form which has seen him lead from the front for Everton in 2025-26, Garner said earlier this month: “I think [playing as a senior midfielder] comes quite naturally, to be fair. I'm quite a quiet leader. I've been captain pretty much every single place I've been at, coming through the youth teams, so it comes quite naturally to me.
"Hopefully I can bring the lads along and whoever I end up playing with in midfield, I'm sure I can help them and they can help me.”
Everton have the option to extend Garner’s contract by a further 12 months, though they have opened discussions with his representatives as they look to tie him down to a longer deal.
Red Devils want to sign Forest and England's Anderson next summer
The same report from the Mail claims United view Garner as an affordable option to kick-start a midfield rebuild which they hope will include the signing of Nottingham Forest’s Anderson next summer.
Anderson has established himself as a key lieutenant for England head coach Thomas Tuchel ahead of the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.
The 23-year-old - who has earned six caps for the Three Lions - played a key role in helping his country qualify for FIFA’s flagship tournament, with the former Newcastle United man well-poised to start their opening fixture against Croatia on Wednesday 17 June 2026 - should he be fit to do so.
Anderson is currently contracted to Sean Dyche’s Forest until 2029, having signed a five-year deal when joining the City Ground club from Newcastle in 2024.
Describing Anderson’s emergence as one of England’s key players in their successful World Cup qualifying campaign, Tuchel said in November: “Anderson is a key player for us at the moment. He is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League - that's why he is with us and starting for us.
“He deserves it because he has been nothing but impressive. He has to keep on going now though. He is a very complete and mobile midfielder, and that's what he keeps showing me.”
Head coach Amorim confirms United are exploring winter market
Rumours of United’s interest in both Garner and Anderson comes after head coach Ruben Amorim confirmed the club are ready to enter the January transfer market if the “perfect” player for the long term becomes available.
“The only thing that we will try to bring now – and in the end of the season – are players that are perfect for our future,” Amorim said before United’s 2-1 loss at the hands of Aston Villa last Sunday.
United have found themselves short of numbers following the departures of Noussair Mazraoui, Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo, who have joined up with Morocco, Ivory Coast and Cameroon respectively for the Africa Cup of Nations, which lasts until Sunday 18 January.
The 20-time champions are also without captain Bruno Fernandes, who is expected to be sidelined for a month after sustaining a hamstring problem in the defeat against Unai Emery’s Villa.
United reportedly recall young midfielder to boost Amorim's options
While the club are yet to confirm the news officially, The Athletic are reporting that United have decided to recall young midfielder Toby Collyer from his loan spell with Championship side West Bromwich Albion, in an effort to boost Amorim’s options. Collyer, 21, made 12 league appearances for Ryan Mason's Baggies, recording one assist.
United will look to return to winning ways when they entertain Eddie Howe’s Newcastle in the league on Boxing Day, before wrapping up their 2025 with another home clash against rock-bottom Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday 30 December.
