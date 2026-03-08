Getty Images Sport
Man Utd accused of signing £16m player because 'Louis van Gaal's grandson played with him on FIFA'
Video game behind Man Utd signing Rojo?
Rojo arrived at Old Trafford in 2014 from Sporting CP in a deal worth approximately £16 million. While the move seemed like a standard scouting success following the defender's impressive showing at the World Cup in Brazil with finalists Argentina, Scholes and Butt have suggested the initial recommendation came from a much younger source who had been dominating with the player on EA Sports' FIFA.
Gaming meets the recruitment team
Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, Butt explained how modern gaming has turned youngsters into armchair scouts. He reminisced about his own son’s knowledge of the global game, suggesting that the digital world has bridged the gap between virtual and professional football scouting in unexpected ways.
Butt said on the podcast, "If you look at what kids do, my son back when he was about 10, he could have worked in the recruitment team. He knew every player, it was all because of FIFA and what they play online on the PlayStation."
The conversation took an even more specific turn when Scholes weighed in with a specific anecdote involving Van Gaal's tenure. He teased the Dutchman’s alleged methods, adding: "Apparently Louis van Gaal brought a player through his grandson. He told him about Marcos Rojo from Argentina [through playing on FIFA]."
A true story or Old Trafford myth?
The revelation left host Paddy McGuiness in a state of disbelief, with the presenter interjecting "No!" and suggesting it must be "One of those made up things." However, Butt was quick to double down on the possibility, noting how his own children often pinpoint talent long before they hit the mainstream radar in the Premier League or other top European divisions.
Butt replied: "No, it’s true, my lad said to me about a player, he said to me: ‘They should go and sign these three players.’ I’d never even heard of them. Believe it or not, probably two years later these players started going to big clubs in Europe."
At the time of the signing, Van Gaal offered a much more professional assessment of his new recruit. The Dutchman stated: "Marcos is a very gifted defender. He can play either as a central defender or left-back. He has ability, physical strength and a willingness to learn. That means he has a very bright future ahead of him."
Rojo's legacy at Man Utd
Rojo would go on to spend seven years on the books at United, making 122 appearances and picking up silverware including the FA Cup and the Europa League. The 35-year-old, who now plays for Racing Club in his homeland, remained a cult hero for his aggressive style of play.
