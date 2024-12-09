Potential blow for Man City & Liverpool as midfield target Martin Zubimendi suffers 'serious' injury with Real Sociedad ahead of January transfer window
Liverpool and Manchester City target Martin Zubimendi has picked up a 'serious' injury which could affect the two Premier League sides' January plans.
- Zubimendi rejected Liverpool in the summer
- Man City also interested in the midfielder
- Zubimendi picks up 'serious' injury