Huge boost for Man City as Jill Roord returns to squad after eight months out with ACL injury

Manchester City WomenWSLWomen's football

Jill Roord will make a return to Manchester City squad after spending eight months on the sidelines following an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

  • Roord suffered an ACL injury in late January
  • Has returned to full training post-recovery
  • Will be inducted in squad against Brighton
