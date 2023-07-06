Man City announce signing of Netherlands star Jill Roord on three-year deal from Wolfsburg

Manchester City have announced the signing of Netherlands international Jill Roord, the midfielder arriving on a three-year deal from Wolfsburg.

WHAT HAPPENED? Having previously spent two years at Arsenal, Roord returns to England after helping Wolfsburg reach June's Champions League final. The Dutchwoman only had a year left on her contract and it was reported in June, by Wolfsburg-based outlet WAZ Sport, that City had made an offer of over €400k (£340k/$435k) for her services.

It's a significant amount, with the record transfer fee in women's football the £400k (€469k/$509k) that Barcelona paid for England star Keira Walsh last summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Roord, who will wear the No.20 shirt, joins a City team that had a difficult 2022-23 season, failing to qualify for the Champions League or win a trophy. Her quality and experience will bring a lot to a midfield that needs more depth and competition.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “I have always thought that this was a fantastic club with lots of quality and I’m super excited to start here," Roord said upon the announcement of her move. “I really like the way that they play and I feel that it suits me perfectly. There’s a lot of quality in the team and it’s a young side with plenty of potential, which is very important to me."

WHAT NEXT FOR ROORD? A Netherlands international with 86 caps to her name, Roord is set to represent her country at this summer's Women's World Cup before she gets started with her new club. The 2019 runners-up are in a group that features the United States - the reigning champions - Portugal and Vietnam.