'Making me a little bit sick' - Gary Neville not looking forward to Man Utd's Europa League final clash with Tottenham as Red Devils fight to save horror season
Gary Neville has revealed that the prospect of watching Manchester United against Tottenham in the Europa League final is making him "sick".
- Neville tense ahead of Europa League final
- Man Utd aiming to win first trophy of the season
- Dalot, Zirkzee and Yoro set to return