Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro and Diogo Dalot have all returned to training for Manchester United ahead of the Europa League final.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man Utd receive triple injury boost ahead of UEL final

Zirkzee, Dalot and Yoro return from injury

Man Utd face Spurs in Bilbao on Wednesday Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱