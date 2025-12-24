'That's what bothers me' - Lyon sent Endrick stern warning by club legend after Real Madrid outcast seals loan move

A Premier League move had been a reported option for the teenager, with Manchester United and West Ham both previously credited with an interest in the Brazil international. However, it's Ligue 1 side Lyon that won the race to land Endrick on loan for the remainder of the season.

Endrick, who was used more frequently under former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, is hoping a change of scenery and the possibility of further game time will boost his 2026 World Cup chances. The Selecao are managed by Ancelotti, though Endrick hasn't made a Brazil squad since the defeat to Argentina back in March.

The young striker's move to Parc OL was celebrated by former Real Madrid and Lyon hitman Karim Benzema, the French forward commenting "vamoossss" under a post announcing the French side's signing of Endrick, while Kylian Mbappe praised the switch.

However, Lyon legend Sidney Govou remains doubtful over the reasoning behind the decision to sign Endrick, outlining what 'bothers' the former winger about the move.