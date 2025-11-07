Getty Images
Luciano Spalletti's 'pure passion' will turn Juventus into Serie A title contenders, says Andrea Cambiaso
Spalletti swoops in to salvage Serie A season
Spalletti replaced Igor Tudor as Juventus coach after a difficult spell that saw the team lose form and confidence. Tudor had started the season brightly, winning his first three matches, including a thrilling 4-3 victory over Inter in the Derby d’Italia. However, a chaotic 4-4 draw with Borussia Dortmund marked the beginning of a steep decline, as Juventus went on to draw five consecutive games. Things worsened with three straight defeats to Como, Real Madrid and Lazio, during which the team failed to score in their last four matches. These results led to Tudor’s dismissal.
Spalletti’s arrival has already brought positive changes. Under his leadership, Juventus have registered one win and one draw, scoring three goals. Beyond results, Spalletti has revitalised the dressing room, instilling renewed energy, belief, and tactical clarity as Juventus look to rebuild confidence and return to their winning ways.
Cambiasso praises new manager
In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Cambiaso praised Spalletti’s passion and clarity in communicating his ideas to players. Cambiasso said: “Pure passion: a technician is this and much more. He gets into your head, he gets to you. Sometimes he can be original in what he says, but he always gets the point.
“In just a few days, he’s brought a lot of new things to the group. And compared to the man I knew in the national team, he’s changed a lot.”
Cambiaso also highlighted Spalletti’s meticulous attention to detail and his hands-on approach in preparing the team, saying: “Attention to detail in every moment of the job: from the goal kick to the throw-in to the kick-off.”
“He lives for football 24/7. I think he watches thousands of games. His method is a modern way of teaching football.”
Are Juventus contenders for the Serie A title?
Spalletti has urged Juventus to remain ambitious and not give up on their Scudetto hopes, insisting it is far too early to rule themselves out of the title race. The experienced coach, who took charge following Tudor’s dismissal, believes Juventus must rediscover their fighting spirit and consistency to climb back into contention. Spalletti has vowed to use his vast tactical knowledge and experience to help the team compete at the highest level once again. Earlier this week, striker Dusan Vlahovic called on his teammates to reflect deeply, noting that the club has already gone through three coaching changes in a short period. Spalletti echoed those sentiments, emphasising that true success comes from the players’ mentality and commitment on the pitch. He believes the squad possesses the quality needed to challenge for the title, provided they show greater unity, discipline, and belief in the months ahead.
Teun Koopmeiners says he is also reaping the benefits of Spalletti's arrival, as he feels he is finally being played in the correct position after struggling under previous coaches Thiago Motta and Tudor. Spalletti has moved the Netherlands international into the three-man defence, instead of pushing him further up the field where he has struggled to make an impact.
Cambiaso echoed Spalletti’s sentiments, emphasising how the team has fully embraced the coach’s leadership and shared ambition to chase the Scudetto. He said: “When he told us in the locker room at Continassa, we all followed his lead. Before Cremona, we were six points behind the leaders; after Cremona, we’re four. It’s a question of numbers.”
Juventus’ upcoming challenge
Juventus will aim to close the gap on league leaders Napoli but face a tough challenge against city rivals Torino in this season’s first Derby della Mole. Spalletti will be hoping to extend his side’s winning run in Serie A when Juventus take on Torino tomorrow
