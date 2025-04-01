Living the dream again! Dele Alli enjoys loved-up Lake Como boat trip with model girlfriend Cindy Kimberly as ex-Tottenham star embraces fresh start in Serie A
Dele Alli is living the dream again, with the ex-Tottenham star enjoying a loved-up boat trip on Lake Como with model girlfriend Cindy Kimberly.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Went two years without competitive appearance
- Severed ties with Everton as a free agent
- Rebuilding career after accepting offer from Italy