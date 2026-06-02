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Liverpool target Yan Diomande reveals which modern day superstar has replaced Cristiano Ronaldo as his source of inspiration - with €100m Premier League transfer being mooted
Shifting idols and the pursuit of greatness
"My idol before was Cristiano Ronaldo and I also like R9 but I am looking at a lot of players like Vini and [Kylian] Mbappe," Diomande revealed to Sky Sports when discussing his footballing education. "I am trying to look at players who play the same position as me to try to take the good things and reproduce them on the pitch."
The youngster's admission highlights his desire to emulate the modern-day elite who dominate the flanks, moving away from the more traditional central roles occupied by his previous heroes.
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Diomande's rise fueled by hard work
Despite his meteoric rise, the 19-year-old insists he is far from the finished article and remains humble about his contributions during a breakout campaign. "I am a human being. I can make mistakes. If you did not do a good game, you need to recognise it and work hard for the next. I did a lot of **** games in the season," he added.
This focus on constant improvement has seen him register incredible statistics, including a league-high 118 successful dribbles, as he continues to push for a one per cent gain every single day.
Diomande's humility is endearing and almost every sentence sounds like motivation. "Sometimes it is good to have pressure. You have to give everything, every day, every minute, every second. Every day you need to improve something, even one per cent."
The battle for a £100m signature
While Liverpool have long viewed the Ivorian as the ideal profile to fill the gap left by the departing Mohamed Salah, they now face stiff competition from the French capital. Diomande has previously expressed a deep affection for the Reds, admitting on TikTok: "I want to play for Liverpool. I'm a big Liverpool fan. My father dreams of seeing me play at Anfield one day. That's my dream too – and I want to make it come true."
However, the financial reality of the deal is daunting. RB Leipzig are in a position of strength and are reportedly demanding a bid of around €100 million (£86m/$116m) before they even consider a sale. Diomande’s current deal runs until 2030, and Leipzig managing director Oliver Mintzlaff has previously stated that the winger would "certainly be with us next season" regardless of the astronomical figures being mentioned in the media.
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World Cup dreams with the Elephants
Before any transfer drama unfolds, Diomande's immediate focus is the upcoming World Cup with Cote d'Ivoire. "I want to help my country go as far as possible," Diomande stated. The Elephants are set to face a massive test in the group stage against Germany, a match that will see Diomande go up against several of his domestic rivals and teammates.
The showdown in Toronto will see him face his Leipzig captain, David Raum. "He is my captain. Sometimes we do speak, 'I am going to kill you' or 'I am going to do this…' But we are still friends," Diomande said of the upcoming clash. "It will be good to play against each other and change jerseys. It is going to be nice."