Rivalries set aside! Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk & Man City's Kevin De Bruyne party with superstar DJ Calvin Harris in Ibiza

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne were spotted partying in Ibiza.

  • Premier League stars party in Ibiza
  • Posed for a photograph with DJ Calvin Harris
  • Liverpool & Man City in the US for pre-season
