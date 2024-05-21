Liverpool pre-season 2024: Tour, fixtures, results, tickets & how to watch

Here's everything you need to know about Liverpool's pre-season games and how to watch them.

Liverpool finished third in the 2023-24 Premier League season and will be looking to push for the title under new boss Arne Slot in the upcoming season.

The Reds finished with 82 points from their 38 matches, nine points behind leaders Manchester City. They will be looking to bridge that gap in performance and challenge the Cityzens for the trophy.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Liverpool's pre-season plans ahead of the 2024-25 season, plus ticket information, where to watch games live and more.