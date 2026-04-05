Liverpool told they need TWO England wingers to replace departing legend Mohamed Salah

Another player who is suggested to be brought in is Gordon. Although the Newcastle star predominantly operates on the left wing, he has shown flexibility and an eagerness to drift into more central positions.

"Anthony Gordon plays on the left wing and I think he would prefer to be a left-sided player or a number nine now. He’s enjoyed playing up there for Newcastle United so I’m not sure about him taking Salah’s place at Liverpool," Waddle continued.

"I’m sure he could play there and do it, I’m not saying he couldn’t, but he’s the sort of player who enjoys running into space down that left-hand side when it’s nice and open. I’ve seen many games where the other team have changed a player or changed the system because of how dangerous Anthony Gordon has looked down the left, so why would you waste that?"