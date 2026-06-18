Liverpool table €100m transfer offer for Yan Diomande as PSG face missing out on RB Leipzig star

Andoni Iraola’s side have moved decisively in the race for Diomande, submitting an opening package worth €100m. According to Sky Sports, this offer is understood to consist of a guaranteed €90m fee with a further €10m in performance-related add-ons, as the Premier League club look to increase their attacking options with one of Europe's most exciting young talents.

According to Fabrizio Romano, RB Leipzig have officially turned down this opening proposal from Liverpool. The German club are holding out for a much higher figure, with indications suggesting that €120m could eventually be the benchmark to pry him away. While Leipzig are still trying to keep the player by offering a salary increase and a contract extension with a release clause, they fully expect Paris Saint-Germain and other top clubs to formally join the race, maintaining that it will take an extraordinary fee to change their stance.



