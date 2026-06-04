A spectacular transfer battle is heating up! Yan Diomande could net RB Leipzig €130 million

This stance contrasts with recent reports suggesting that Diomande has already given Paris Saint-Germain the green light for a move. The player himself addressed the speculation, saying: "I've been a PSG fan since I was a child. I think my father was a PSG fan too. But I'm not worrying about the future; I'm focusing entirely on the World Cup. We'll see what happens after that."

Diomande has also raved about the Reds in the past: "I'd like to play for Liverpool. I'm a huge Liverpool fan. My father dreams of seeing me play at Anfield one day. That's my dream too – and I want to make it come true."

Rumours persist because Liverpool are searching for a new right winger to replace Mohamed Salah, who is set to leave Anfield this summer.