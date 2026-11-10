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‘Will go to Liverpool’ - Bold Premier League transfer prediction for Kylian Mbappe as PSG return for Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ is ruled out
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Mbappe yet to win the Champions League or Ballon d'Or
France international Mbappe, who is his country’s all-time leading scorer at claimed a similar record at FIFA’s flagship event over the summer, bid farewell to PSG in 2024 when going in search of elusive Champions League glory.
As soon as he departed Parc des Princes, a first European crown was captured by Ligue 1 heavyweights - who have since gone back-to-back in that trophy-winning department. Mbappe has been left wondering what could have been, with Ballon d’Or recognition also proving difficult to come by.
Real intend to deliver the most prestigious of prizes to their talismanic No.10, but there may come a point when he is forced to consider chasing familiar dreams elsewhere. Could he return to his homeland, or will a fresh start in England appeal - with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea having all been credited with interest in the past?
Where could Mbappe go when he leaves Real Madrid?
Asked where Mbappe could end up after failing to land much sought-after silverware in Madrid, ex-PSG midfielder Mulumbu - who was speaking in association with Parimatch Online Casino - told GOAL: “That's ironic because the way he left PSG wasn't the best way.
“I think as everybody knows, and he said it many times in interviews, the dream was to play for Real Madrid. But I really think after Real Madrid, if - a big if because he will stay for a long time over there - if he wants to leave this club, he will go for Liverpool, definitely.”
Asked to elaborate on that bold statement, Mulumbu added: “He said it before. He spoke with Jurgen Klopp at the time and he's really a fan of Liverpool. That would be the best option for him and for the club.”
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What Mbappe said of mid-air talks with Liverpool & Klopp
When Mbappe was a teenage wonderkid making a name for himself at Monaco, talks with Liverpool and Klopp were held. He has told The Athletic of those discussions: “Yes, I was close to Liverpool. My mum was a big fan of Jurgen Klopp and the favourite destination for my mum was Liverpool. She wanted me to go there.
“I didn't listen because I wanted to play in my city, Paris. I didn't want to leave my country before I was someone. But yes, my mum was always saying 'Liverpool - you're going to be there, playing at Anfield, it's going to be insane for you.' I was like, 'OK!'
“She went there [for] the first step of the negotiations. She went to the city, she went to the stadium, she met the people. She was like, 'It's a wonderful club, everybody's so kind, it's a family club, a big club.' She went to Anfield and fell in love with it. She watched a few games alone, to feel the atmosphere, because she wanted to imagine me in this stadium.
“All the time we were talking. 'What do you think, Mum?' She'd say, 'For me, you have to go to Liverpool.' I said, 'OK, OK, OK!' because Jurgen Klopp was an amazing manager. I met him and had a wonderful relationship with him. I had big respect for him."”
Mbappe went on to say of a mid-air meeting with Liverpool’s then manager: “I remember we were on the plane and we were turning around and around in the air while he was explaining his project.
“I said, 'You don't need to convince me. You're Jurgen Klopp, it's Liverpool, a great club, so of course if I'm here, I have some interest. But I have other things, other projects, that are also good.' I said to him, 'Whatever decision I take is going to be a good decision because we are talking about some of the biggest clubs in the world.'
“It's a funny story. But in the end I took the decision to go to PSG because for me, born and raised in Paris, there was no better feeling than to show that I could be a star in my home town.”
Why Mbappe, Messi & Neymar did not work for PSG
Mbappe spent six years with PSG, becoming their all-time leading marksman after registering 256 goals through 308 appearances. He worked alongside eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi and Brazilian superstar Neymar at one stage, but they were unable to turn potential into something more tangible.
Asked why that project failed, with it often argued that there were too many big egos to fit into one dressing room, Mulumbu said: “I think it's the philosophy. Luis Enrique finds the best chemistry in the team.
“As I mentioned before, the team is not about one big player or one leader. It's a team, as we can say, shaped with [Achraf] Hakimi and Nuno Mendes being very high on the pitch and [Khvicha] Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue can defend. So they work for each other. They know what they want to do. And as you mentioned, there is no more ego in the dressing room. So it's very easy to work that way.”
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Race is on for Champions League glory in 2026-27
PSG are back in the hunt for a third successive European crown this season, with a notable victory having already been enjoyed over Barcelona. Madrid are, as always, another serious contender for Champions League honours.
Mbappe will be desperate to get his hands on the most iconic of trophies, allowing any talk of Liverpool or Premier League adventures outside of Anfield to be put on hold and only revisited many years from now.
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