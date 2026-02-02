Getty/GOAL
Liverpool stun Chelsea to strike £60m Jeremy Jacquet deal with Rennes in transfer twist
Terms of Liverpool's deal for Jacquet
Terms have been thrashed out at this stage, as the winter market prepares to close for business. Sky Sports are among those to report on how Jacquet will make his way to Merseyside ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.
It is said that the transfer package pieced together by Liverpool is worth £55m ($75m) as a guaranteed fee, with a further £5m made up in potential add-ons. Personal terms with the player are yet to be agreed, but they are “not expected to be an issue”.
Chelsea had been in talks with defender
The France Under-21 international is a product of Rennes’ academy system and has taken in 18 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit this season. A string of eye-catching performances have brought him to the attention of leading sides across Europe.
Jacquet has been registering on the radar at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea considered to be leading the chase for his signature at one stage. The Blues are said to have held talks with the player and his representatives, but they will “not match Liverpool’s bid”.
Sky Sports claims that “Chelsea offered exactly the same deal as Liverpool but over the past 48 hours, when it became apparent that Mamadou Sarr would be returning to Chelsea and Josh Acheampong was staying, the player changed his mind and decided to move to Liverpool”.
Why Jacquet has chosen Liverpool over Chelsea
Jacquet is said to favour a move to Anfield as he is more likely to see regular game time with Liverpool. Chelsea’s squad is already loaded with promising centre-halves, meaning that competition for places will be fierce.
The Blues currently have Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Aaron Anselmino and Jorrel Hato in their first-team squad, while England international Levi Colwill will return from an ACL injury at some stage and Sarr is seeing a loan spell at Strasbourg cut short.
Liverpool, in contrast, are short on options at the heart of their back four. Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni are injured at present, while France international Ibrahima Konate is seeing his contract run down towards free agency. Club captain Virgil van Dijk will turn 35 in July.
Arne Slot had been hoping to add Marc Guehi to his ranks, as his deal ran down at Crystal Palace, but Manchester City stepped in and paid a fee for the 25-year-old in the winter window - forcing the Reds to look elsewhere.
Jacquet is considered to be a shrewd addition for Liverpool as he boasts the potential to become a key asset for the short and long-term future. His game can be taken to even greater heights.
Highly-rated Jacquet likened to Saliba and Fofana
French football expert Julien Laurens has told Sky Sports of Jacquet, with the youngster being compared to established stars on the books at Arsenal and Chelsea: “He's the real deal. I know he's only 20, he hasn't played for France and he hasn't played in the Champions League or Europa League.
“He has a long way to go but he's been impressive last season, after they [Rennes] called him back from his loan in the second division, and this season, with Habib Beye.
“You can't get it wrong. He is going to be amazing. He reminds me of when William Saliba burst onto the scene in France with Saint-Etienne, or Wesley Fofana.
“It's about how much you value that potential and talent. You would pay a lot of money for someone who hasn't really proved much. It's a lot of money for such a young player.”
Liverpool will hope to have Champions League football to offer Jacquet when his transfer is completed. They continue to compete for European glory this season and sit sixth in the Premier League table with 14 top-flight fixtures left to take in.
