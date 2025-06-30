Lionel Messi to LEAVE Inter Miami?! Argentina icon 'considers' MLS exit ahead of 2026 World Cup as he eyes a more competitive league L. Messi Inter Miami CF Transfers Major League Soccer

Lionel Messi could consider leaving Inter Miami to play in a more competitive league ahead of the 2026 World Cup in North America. Messi and Co. faced humiliation in the Club World Cup round of 16 stage after suffering a 4-0 loss to Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentine's current deal expires at the end of 2025 and he has reportedly put fresh contract talks on hold.