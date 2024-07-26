This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2024Getty
Chris Burton

Lionel Messi return date 'hidden' from Inter Miami team-mates! Herons squad in the dark after ‘bad’ ankle injury as USMNT star Julian Gressel makes 'month or two' admission

Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerJulian GresselInter Miami CF

Lionel Messi’s return date is being “hidden” from his Inter Miami team-mates, with Julian Gressel hoping the Argentine isn’t out for “a month or two”.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Argentine injured in Copa America final
  • Ruled out of MLS All-Star Game
  • No word on when he will play again
Article continues below