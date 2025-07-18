Lionel Messi numbers! Lamine Yamal shifts 70,000 Barcelona No.10 shirts in a day as wonderkid inherits iconic jersey once worn by Argentine GOAT
Barcelona's decision to hand the legendary No. 10 shirt to teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has already paid off in spectacular fashion, with the club reportedly selling 70,000 jerseys within a single day. The wonderkid’s new status has triggered a merchandising boom that could prove crucial for the financially-strapped Catalan giants.
- Barcelona sell 70,000 Lamine Yamal shirts in just one day
- Barcelona link Messi's famed No.10 shirt to rising teenage star
- Club eyes record merchandising revenue after iconic jersey move