'I'm under no pressure' - Lamine Yamal says he's 'indifferent' to praise and criticism as Barcelona star names the two trophies he wants to win after inheriting Lionel Messi's No.10 shirt L. Yamal Barcelona L. Messi

Lamine Yamal asserted that he's under no pressure wearing Barcelona’s No.10 shirt and remains focused on enjoying football and chasing major trophies.