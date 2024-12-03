Lionel Messi bodyguard & secret agent? Yassine Cheuko enjoys NBA experience with Paul Pogba amid talk of World Cup winner joining MLS ranks at Inter Miami
Yassine Cheuko may be combining his role as Lionel Messi’s bodyguard with that of a secret agent, with Paul Pogba being met amid MLS transfer talk.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ex-Navy SEAL provides Messi protection
- Break enjoyed with Herons out of MLS Cup
- French midfielder has become a free agent